Loyola Angelina Root

Loyola Angelina (Siske) Root formally of Blue Springs , Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday , Jan. 12, 2022 at Premier Estates in Pawnee City. She was born on April 5th 1931, to William and Marie (Klein) Siske in Pawnee City , Nebraska. She graduated from Lewiston Consolidated School in 1948. She married Delbert Root of Burchard, Nebraska on Oct. 10, 1951. At St.Joseph"s Catholic Church in Beatrice, Nebraska.They lived in California for some years while she worked for the Boeing Company. Upon retiring, they returned to Blue Springs, Nebraska to be near family. Loyola loved caring for her dog and cats. She enjoyed going to the casinos and visiting with friends. Survivors: Sister-in-laws, Dorothy Siske of Tecumseh, Nebraska , Shirley Root, Phyllis Root,. Brother-in-law, Marv and Lavon Root and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death; Husband Delbert, Parents, William and Marie Siske, Sisters and brother-in-laws, LuEtta and Victor Wenzl, Veroncia and George Paben, Brothers, Eugene Siske and Wilbur Siske. Sisters-in-law and Brothers-in-law, Maxine and Milton Husa, Bernice and Earl McCollough, Kathleen and Lew Stern, Jack and LaVonne Root, Bill Root, Bill Adams, Ronnie and Bonnie Root.