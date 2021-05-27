LuAnn Conradt
LuAnn Conradt, 70, of Beatrice, died Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home. She was born on October 8, 1950 in Beatrice to Lee and Lorena (Bohnert) Hansel. She attended St. Joseph High School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1968. She participated in the Pep and Glee Clubs while in high school. LuAnn married Frank Conradt on August 14, 1971 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. She worked at the Lutheran Hospital as a nurse aid for approximately ten years and at McDonald's for approximately ten years as the main cook before accepting a job at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Nursing Home of Beatrice. She retired from Beatrice Good Samaritan Nursing Home after working there for over 20 years as a nurse aid and cook. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice and enjoyed going on vacations, crafts, reading, writing letters and her favorite color was purple.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Conradt of Beatrice; daughter, Nicole Conradt of Los Angeles, CA; brother, Robert (Jamie) Hansel of Lincoln; sisters, Diane (David) Harris, Mary Hansel, and Theresa (Tom) Gingery, all of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Earleen Hansel of Barneston, Joan Conradt of Ohio and Dorothy (Bob) Bell of Henderson, NV; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lorena (Bohnert) Hansel; brothers, Ronald Hansel and Richard Hansel; sisters-in-law, Bernice (Philip) Cook, Charlene (Louis) Koehler, Helen (Dean) Kassing, and Marlene (Roman) Liekhus; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Conradt and James Conradt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father John Birkel as celebrant. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The family encourages you to wear the color purple at the service in honor of LuAnn. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and a register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.