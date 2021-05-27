LuAnn Conradt, 70, of Beatrice, died Monday, May 24, 2021 at her home. She was born on October 8, 1950 in Beatrice to Lee and Lorena (Bohnert) Hansel. She attended St. Joseph High School and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1968. She participated in the Pep and Glee Clubs while in high school. LuAnn married Frank Conradt on August 14, 1971 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. She worked at the Lutheran Hospital as a nurse aid for approximately ten years and at McDonald's for approximately ten years as the main cook before accepting a job at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Nursing Home of Beatrice. She retired from Beatrice Good Samaritan Nursing Home after working there for over 20 years as a nurse aid and cook. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice and enjoyed going on vacations, crafts, reading, writing letters and her favorite color was purple.