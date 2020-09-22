Lucille M. Winterstein left this earth for heavenly home on Sunday morning, September 20, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on October 2, 1930 at Bay City, MI to Emil and Helen (Walter) Bieberich. She graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary High School in Saginaw in 1948 and attended Dr. Martin Luther College in Minnesota. Lucille and William W. Winterstein were married on July 22, 1951. Lucille was a teacher in small Lutheran schools for 40 years, spending 10 of those years in Blue Hill and 10 years near Hanover. After retirement, they made their home in Beatrice and were members of the First Trinity Lutheran Church, R. Beatrice. Lucille was active with LWML and the quilt group for many years. She enjoyed putting together bulletin boards displays in the fellowship hall and making flower arrangements from her own garden for the altar. In her free time Lucille enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens and watching birds in her yard.