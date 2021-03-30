Lucille Schmidt

Lucille A. (Fasse) Schmidt

Lucille A. (Fasse) Schmidt, 91 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly Fairbury passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. She was born on July 24, 1929 in Beatrice to Arthur and Emilie (Krause) Fasse. Lucille graduated from Diller High School in 1947. She worked at the Fairbury Creamery where she met and later married Lawrence Schmidt on April 16, 1950. Lucille worked several years in housekeeping at the Beatrice Manor and the Capri Motel. She served on the Election Board for many years counting votes. Lucille spent her life supporting her husband, the farm and producing Schmidt's Garden Goodies. She was a former member of Peace Lutheran Church near Plymouth and a current member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Lucille enjoyed embroidering for quilts, gardening, cards, flowers and being a 4H leader.

Lucille is survived by her children, Marsha Jensen and husband David, Gary and wife Mia, both of Lincoln, Byron and wife Donna of Grand Island, Lyle and wife Janet of Lincoln; grandchildren, Scott Jensen and wife Stephanie, Ryan Jensen and wife Jamie, Travis Schmidt, Troy Schmidt, Steven Schmidt, Daniel Hart and wife Melissa, Emilie Schmidt; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Verneal Dodge of Beatrice; and 4 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence in 2006; an infant son; and brother-in-law, Levi Dodge.

Private family memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church in Lincoln with Pastor Kim Osborne officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will be live streamed via Zoom using meeting ID 7177719636 and passcode 773704. Public interment will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery west of Plymouth. The family will greet friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.