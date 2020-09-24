Lucille Winterstein

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the First Trinity Lutheran Church, R. Beatrice with Reverend Timothy Wagner officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery preceding the funeral. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Lucille's online guest book at view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.