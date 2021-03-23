Luetta Trauernicht

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. Burial of ashes will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Our Savior (St. John) Cemetery in rural Wymore. The memorial service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home's Facebook page. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to Our Savior's Lutheran Church with the funeral home in charge. Masks and social distancing are recommended but not required at all services. Sign Luetta's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.