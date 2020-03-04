Lyle Stevens

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Church of Christ, 10th and Grant Streets in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery with military honors provided by Biting-Norman Post #27, American Legion. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 10 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. Family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. Wednesday at the church. A memorial had been established to the church with the funeral home in charge.