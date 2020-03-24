Lyn D. Rumpeltes, 79, of Beatrice, died Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 2, 1940 at home near Sparks, Cherry Co. NE. She attended the North Star and Crookston schools and graduated from Valentine High School. She was very active in 4-H and music, attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, The U. S. Savings and Loan League of Chicago and graduated with High Distinction from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business. She married W. Gale Rumpeltes on January 24, 1959 at St James Methodist Church in Lincoln. They lived in Valentine, Kansas City, MO, Kent, Renton and Seattle, WA where she worked as a dental assistant and a Journeyman Checker. They moved to Beatrice in January of 1970 where she worked for Centenary United Methodist Church, State Federal/American Charter until 1991 as a Loan Officer and Real Estate Processor, ATI Title Ins. and Beatrice Financial Services. She has been an Insurance and RE Agent since 1976 and worked for U.S. Realty, and owned and operated her own Ins. Agency, was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church (served on several committees), the 3 G's Saddle Club, American Red Cross, Gage Co. Realtor and Multiple Listing Assoc., Downtown Business Improvement, and the University of Ne. Extension Board. Her children and family, family activities, and her church were her important priorities.