Lyn D. Rumpeltes
You have free articles remaining.
Lyn D. Rumpeltes, 79, of Beatrice, died Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 2, 1940 at home near Sparks, Cherry Co. NE. She attended the North Star and Crookston schools and graduated from Valentine High School. She was very active in 4-H and music, attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, The U. S. Savings and Loan League of Chicago and graduated with High Distinction from Concordia University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business. She married W. Gale Rumpeltes on January 24, 1959 at St James Methodist Church in Lincoln. They lived in Valentine, Kansas City, MO, Kent, Renton and Seattle, WA where she worked as a dental assistant and a Journeyman Checker. They moved to Beatrice in January of 1970 where she worked for Centenary United Methodist Church, State Federal/American Charter until 1991 as a Loan Officer and Real Estate Processor, ATI Title Ins. and Beatrice Financial Services. She has been an Insurance and RE Agent since 1976 and worked for U.S. Realty, and owned and operated her own Ins. Agency, was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church (served on several committees), the 3 G's Saddle Club, American Red Cross, Gage Co. Realtor and Multiple Listing Assoc., Downtown Business Improvement, and the University of Ne. Extension Board. Her children and family, family activities, and her church were her important priorities.
Survivors include three daughters, Gale A. Miller (Kent) of Dallas Center, IA, Ronni D. Dunn and Teri L Zimmerman (Jon) of Beatrice; grandchildren, Dr. Brandi Miller, Dr. Alex Miller (Rebecca), Jacoby Bowhay (Michelle), Dr. Jace Bowhay (Bailey), Bruce Marvin Gale Dunn, Dawson S. Zimmerman, and Gerin S. Zimmerman; son-in-law, David Bowhay; great- grandchildren, Jackson and Jordan Bowhay and Evelyn E. Miller; sister, Gail A. Schleve (Glenn), sisters-in-law, Jane Homan and Jackie Homan, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Gale Rumpeltes (1980), her daughter, Geri L Bowhay (2000), her grandson, Teautla Gale Zimmerman (2016), her parents, Aloid and Annabell (Harless) Homan; parents-in-law, Dr. W. P. Dorothy and Velda Rumpeltes; grandparents, Loyd and Anna Gertrude (McAnally) Harless and Martin L and Elsie E (Gerber) Homan; brothers Harley (2014) and Jerry Homan (2017); grandniece Kayla Homan Krenshaw.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A memorial has been established to Gage Co. 4-H Inc., Centenary UMC or to the family. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.