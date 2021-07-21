 Skip to main content
Lynda A. Hoffman
Lynda A. Hoffman

Lynda Ann Hoffmann

Lynda Ann (L'Heureux) Hoffmann (formerly from Beatrice), 80, passed away October 18, 2020 at home, but services were postponed due to COVID concerns. A celebration of her life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th, Lincoln, NE on July 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a family greeting time after the service. The family asks that any donations be made to the People's City Mission in Lincoln.

