Lynda A. Hoffman

Lynda Ann (L'Heureux) Hoffmann (formerly from Beatrice), 80, passed away October 18, 2020 at home, but services were postponed due to COVID concerns. A celebration of her life will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th, Lincoln, NE on July 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a family greeting time after the service. The family asks that any donations be made to the People's City Mission in Lincoln.