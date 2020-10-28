Lynn Clark Evers, 57, of Beatrice passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at his Mosaic home. He was born on February 24, 1963 at Beatrice to Arnold and Darlene Evers. He was baptized on March 10, 1963 at St John Lutheran Church. As a young child, Lynn became a resident of Bethphage Mission in Axtell, NE due to cerebral palsy and other medical issues. He received his education and vocational training at Bethphage in Axtell. In October 2011, he moved to Beatrice Mosaic to be closer to family and friends. He enjoyed the workshop packaging for business places. He attended services every Sunday at Bethphage and chapel service at Mosaic. He enjoyed van rides with family and friends and was able to attend many community activities because of the gold star caring of the staff and friends at Mosaic.