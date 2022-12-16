Lynn Wenzbauer

Lynn E. Wenzbauer

Lynn E. Wenzbauer, 72 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on January 29, 1950 in Tecumseh to Melvin and Mary (Craig) Wenzbauer. Lynn graduated from Table Rock High School in 1969. He married Mary Puhalla in 1970 and they later divorced. Lynn operated heavy equipment for Northern Natural Gas. He then worked for several years with Nebraska Department of Roads from which he retired in 2015. He was a member of BMW Night Riders, Bear Creek Motorcycle Club and ABATE. Lynn enjoyed deer hunting, motorcycles and especially his grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by his daughter, Janet Meints and husband Paul of Beatrice; son, Jim Wenzbauer and wife Joyce of Odell; grandchildren, Jesse Meints-Harms and husband Caleb, Alisyn Wenzbauer and special friend Ken Yates, Alex Wenzbauer, Josh Meints and wife Arielle of Germany; great-granddaughter, Clementine; sisters, Barb Rowland and husband Bob, Kay Edelman and husband Duey, both of Sabetha, KS, Patti Rowland of Saint James, MO, Sandra Boring and husband Les of Humboldt; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Richard; brother-in-law, Everett Rowland; and nephew, Nolan Rowland.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. The family suggests casual attire. Inurnment will be at a later date in the DuBois Cemetery south of DuBois. A register book will be available on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.