Madeline L. (Showen) Schmoldt

Madeline L. (Showen) Schmoldt, 76, of Beatrice, passed away at her home on April 10, 2023. She was born on February 9, 1947 in Beatrice, Nebraska. Madeline loved music, dancing and baking. Music was her outlet - she loved country, doo-wop and old Christian Hymns. Baking was her passion, with her specialties being kolache's, pineapple upside-down cake, and Christmas candies galore. Madeline worked many jobs but restaurants were in her blood. Waiting tables and feeding people were a calling. She eventually opened her own café in Wilber before retiring in 2007 to spend time with her family and grandchildren. Madeline was a spunky lady who lived a courageous and determined life. As a wife, mother, and friend, her love, wisdom, and support were endless.

Madeline is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Dave) Svoboda of Beatrice, Amy (Deacon) Jones of Lincoln, JoDee Schmoldt of Beatrice; brothers, Mike Showen of Austin TX, Richard Showen of Dixon, NE; sister, Debra (Jim) Sorenson of Lincoln; Brother-in-laws, Robert (Betty) Schmoldt of Omaha, Tony Rhoden, Warren (Sondra) Rhoden, Jeff (Kammie) Rhoden all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Nichole (Andy) Vinsonhaler of Gilead, NE; Danielle (Shane) Kozisek of David City; Steven (Anita) Devor of Lincoln, Christopher (Lorah) Baete of David City; Christina (Mathew) Lock of Beatrice; Gina Devor, Dakota Jirsa, Dalton Jirsa all of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Amber, Becca, Parker, Kendra, Tiffany, Bella, Harlow, Grayson, Liam; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Lee Schmoldt; parents; grandson, Wesley Baete Jr.; nephew, Brandon Gardner; niece, Amanda Showen.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 24, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. A luncheon will be held at the Sertoma Cabin in Chautauqua Park following the graveside service. Condolences can be left at www.LincolnCCFH.com and memorials can be sent to 404 S 8th Street in Beatrice which will be donated to Cottonwood Hospice in Beatrice.