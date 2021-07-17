 Skip to main content
Madison Elizabeth Parrott
Madison Elizabeth Parrott

Madison Elizabeth Parrott

Madison Elizabeth Parrott

Madison (Maddie) Elizabeth Parrott, age 14, passed away the evening of Sunday, July 11th, 2021 in Newton, KS. Madison was born in Lincoln on December 27th, 2006, to her parents Jeremy Parrott and Abbie Erichsen.

Visitation will be 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, July 18th, at Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church in Hesston, KS. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, also at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Madison Parrott Memorial Fund at Hesston Mennonite Brethren Church, 610 W. Randall St., Hesston, KS 67062.

