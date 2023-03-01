Mae L. Parde, 89, of Beatrice passed away on February 28, 2023 at the Heritage Care Center of Fairbury. She was born December 21, 1933 at DeWitt, was baptized on December 25, 1933 in DeWitt and confirmed on March 30, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Plymouth. She grew up in DeWitt and graduated from DeWitt High School in 1951. She lived in Plymouth before moving to Beatrice after her marriage to Alfred Parde on October 11, 1953. She worked at Lincoln Telephone Company, Dempsters and BPW all in Beatrice prior to working at Sears in Beatrice for 17 years, retiring in 1989. She is a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the American Legion Auxiliary of Beatrice. She enjoyed singing, quilting, gardening, traveling, reading and doll collecting.

Survivors include her son, David (Kathy) Parde of Weston, WI; granddaughter, Megan Parde and fiancé Rafael Velazquez of Globe, AZ; grandson, Jason Parde of Watertown, WI; sister-in-law, Myrna Spilker of Plymouth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Wilhelmina Schmidt Spilker; husband, Alfred (1993); daughter, Yvonne Parde; brothers, Lee (Evelyn) Spilker, Glen Spilker; sister, Lois (Max) Totten; and niece, Jolene Totten.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr Renae Koehler officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Friday in the chapel at the church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.