Malenna Estaban-Ames

Malenna Rose Esteban-Ames

Malenna Rose Esteban-Ames entered into the arms of Jesus on January 7, 2023. She was born in Beatrice on October 25, 2022 to her daddy, Alex Esteban and mommy, Emma Ames. Malenna knew only love in her short time on earth, which makes the loss of her so unbearable. She loved tummy time and bath time. She played peek-a-boo by opening her eyes when sleeping to make sure someone was still holding her. Malenna took in the world around her – watching and following red and green objects around her, which made watching Kansas City Chiefs games with her uncles more enjoyable. She was a happy baby; happiest when being held by her mommy watching Mickey Mouse or playing with her favorite elephant and only cried when she was cold or hungry.

Those left to mourn her passing are her mommy and daddy; grandparents Amanda Stevens, Evelyn Estrada Esteban Guzman, and Kyle Ames (Lea Meece), all of Wymore; aunts and uncles, Alicia Esteban, Angelina Estrada, Natasha Guzman, Miriem Guzman, Liam Guzman, Josue, Kylie Ames (Dugan Lathrom), Kale Ames (Addi Young), Hope Wise (Austin Adams), Blake Meece, and Alex Meece; great-grandparents, Margaret Auldridge, Sandy Stevens, Olen and Kathy Ames, and Larry and Twila Wise; great uncle Cary Ames and significant other, Kristin; special aunt, Paige Buss; close family friends, Lisa O'Keefe; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Ray Stevens; great-great-grandparents, Mildred Stevens, and Shorty and Bernice Ames.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 1:45 p.m. Visitation will take place at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Malenna Esteban-Ames Memorial Fund for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Melenna's online register book and view her video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.