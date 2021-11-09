Marcella O'Bryan

Marcella J. O'Bryan

Marcella J. O'Bryan, 91, of Beatrice, died Friday afternoon at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on December 30, 1929 at Beatrice and attended St. Joseph Catholic School through the 8th grade. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1947. Marcella worked for 15 years as a telephone operator for LT&T. She then took nurses' training and worked for 20 years at Lincoln General Hospital. She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice, and also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary both of Beatrice. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center, knitting, crocheting, and reading.

Survivors include her niece, Ann Heckathorn of Queens, NY ; nephew, Robert (Peggy) Heckathorn of Braselton, GA; great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Bertha (Anderson) O'Bryan; twin infant sister, Margaret; two brothers, Richard and Charles O'Bryan; sister, Cecelia Heckathorn.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst celebrant. The Rosary will be recited 30 minutes prior to Mass on Friday. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and then at the church on Friday. A memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements have been entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.