Marcia Hilberg

Marcia Stindt Hilberg, 80, of Poulsbo, WA, died on July 17, 2022. She was born on November 3, 1941 in Beatrice and was raised on the family farm near Pickrell. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1959 and attended Midland College in Fremont. Her career began at Bankers Life Insurance Company of Nebraska in Lincoln as an executive secretary in the financial department. She met her future husband, Larry J. Hilberg, while working in Lincoln. They were engaged on New Year's Eve 1964. On June 27, 1965, she and Larry were married at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Their first residence was in Parma, OH, where her husband was raised. Marcia continued her career at White Motor Corporation in Cleveland. They moved to their first home in October 1966. Shortly thereafter, she became the sales analyst in the marketing department at Medusa Portland Cement Company, the company that provided all the cement for Interstate 80 through Ohio. In February 1969, they moved to Chagrin Falls, OH. Marcia joined Stouffer Foods as the institutional marketing coordinator. She held that position until May 1973 when Larry transferred to Westinghouse NAVAL Systems West Coast Operations, Keyport, WA as program manager. After four years of doing civic and community service, in September 1977, Marcia entered her government service career at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA. She later transferred to the Naval Warfare Engineering Station at Keyport, WA. In September 1997, she retired as an industrial/contract specialist. She loved spending time with family and friends, laughing, traveling, playing cards, book club, garden club, was a member of Poulsbo Friends of the Library and a 1975 Charter Member of P.E.O., Chapter GI, Poulsbo, where she held many of the offices in the chapter. Her smile and sparkling personality were loved and appreciated by everyone. Marcia was especially happy when home on Puget Sound watching the changing waters and beautiful sunsets. She was however a true Cornhusker.