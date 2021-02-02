Marfae L. Wergin

Marfae L. Wergin, 91, of Beatrice, died Friday morning, January 29, 2021 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on November 6, 1929 at Crete. Marfae graduated from Crete High School in 1947 and worked for Crete Telephone Company. On April 16, 1950, she married Deryl Wergin at St. John Lutheran Church of Kramer. They lived in Lincoln where she worked at the phone company until 1955. In 1958, they moved to Beatrice. In Beatrice, she worked in the office at Alco from 1975-1994. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice and the Dorcas Circle. She taught Sunday School, was a 4-H leader, and a foster grandparent at St. Paul's Lutheran School. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards, baking, square dancing, and working with children.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Amy Wergin of Windsor Heights, IA; son-in-law, Bob Straube of Douglas; two grandchildren, Rachel Wergin and special friend Robert, and Michael Wergin and R.J.; sister, Eunice Underwood; brother-in-law, Bus (Janet) Wergin; sister-in-law, Twila Henning; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Hannah Sieck Henning; her husband, Deryl, who died on October 10, 2016; two sons, Gary Wergin and Doug Wergin; her daughter, Marcia Straube; sister, Verna (Robert) Johnson; brother, Melvin Henning; brother-in-law, George Underwood; sister-in-law, Shirley Salinger and husband Gene.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice.