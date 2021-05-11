Margaret E. Duitsman

Margaret E. Duitsman, 95, of Beatrice, died Saturday afternoon, May 8, 2021 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on February 17, 1926 at rural Diller, baptized in the Lutheran faith, and attended school in Diller. She married William Duitsman on May 29, 1946 at Linn, KS. They lived in Beatrice, were blessed with three children, and she was a homemaker. In 1970, they moved to Tecumseh and she helped Bill at Bill's Liquor Store. After moving back to Beatrice in 1978, she worked in the kitchen at BSDC for 13 years and with the Foster Grandparent program at BSDC for 18 years.

Survivors include her son, Terry Duitsman of Las Vegas, NV; two daughters, Diane (Jerry) Allen of Carson City, NV and Lisa (Steve) Greenwood of Beatrice; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Bauer Meyer; six brothers, Louis, Fred, Clarence, Charles, Elmer and Frank Meyer; one sister, Verna Zeleny; and husband, William Duitsman.

Cremation has taken place and a private inurnment of the cremains will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller at a later date. A register book will be available for signatures on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from noon until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to BCH Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.