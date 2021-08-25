Margaret Elaine Hanson of Polson, MT, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 19, 2021, at Polson Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 15, 1940, to Walter and Delma (Brott) Zimmerman in Beatrice, grew up on a farm near Jansen, and graduated from Fairbury High School in Fairbury. On March 24, 1965, Marge married Jerome Hanson in Plymouth and to this union brought five children. In her time as a military wife, she enjoyed living in various places, such as Bermuda and Key West, and kept in touch with many military friends throughout the years. Marge cherished spending time with family, whether they were cutting wood, camping, or fishing. She was a devoted nurse, having worked in labor and delivery at St. Joseph's Hospital and retired after almost 25 years at Lake County Home Health. Marge was a talented seamstress, sewing matching outfits and even a wedding dress for her daughters. She could also often be found in the kitchen, as she enjoyed baking and always ensured anyone around was well fed, asking “Did you eat?” Grandma Marge loved attending community sporting events, especially the Mission Valley Mariners and Polson Piratesady Pirates athletics.