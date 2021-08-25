Margaret Elaine Hanson
Margaret Elaine Hanson of Polson, MT, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 19, 2021, at Polson Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on October 15, 1940, to Walter and Delma (Brott) Zimmerman in Beatrice, grew up on a farm near Jansen, and graduated from Fairbury High School in Fairbury. On March 24, 1965, Marge married Jerome Hanson in Plymouth and to this union brought five children. In her time as a military wife, she enjoyed living in various places, such as Bermuda and Key West, and kept in touch with many military friends throughout the years. Marge cherished spending time with family, whether they were cutting wood, camping, or fishing. She was a devoted nurse, having worked in labor and delivery at St. Joseph's Hospital and retired after almost 25 years at Lake County Home Health. Marge was a talented seamstress, sewing matching outfits and even a wedding dress for her daughters. She could also often be found in the kitchen, as she enjoyed baking and always ensured anyone around was well fed, asking “Did you eat?” Grandma Marge loved attending community sporting events, especially the Mission Valley Mariners and Polson Piratesady Pirates athletics.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Blanche (Hendrickson) Hanson, father-in-law Edwin Hanson, brother Richard Zimmerman, granddaughter Cheyanne Coxen, daughter Angie Coxen, and son-in-law Norman Shaw. Marge is survived by her husband; children Jolene (Jay) Morine of Kalispell, MT, Wendy (James) Popelka of Belleville, KS, Dawn (Janos) Balog of Palm Springs, CA, Jami (Staci) Hanson of Polson, MT; son-in-law Doug Coxen of Polson, MT; brother-in-law Rod (Sharon) Hanson of Polson, MT; grandchildren Matt (Holly) Popelka of Levelland, TX, Deanna (Robert) Morris of Belleville, KS, Gareth Shaw of Pablo, MT, Alysia (Tommy) Enseleit of Billings, MT, Sarah (Alan) Hartung of Lincoln, William (Haley) Popelka of Belleville, KS, Candace Coxen of Polson, MT, and Mckenna Hanson of Polson, MT; 17 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Services will be held Thursday, August 26, 2021, 10 a.m. at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Polson, MT, with interment immediately following at Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials will be given in her honor to her beloved Mission Valley Mariners and Polson Athletic Department. The Lake Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.