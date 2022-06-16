Margaret Ellis

Margaret LaRue Edith Ellis

Margaret LaRue Edith Ellis, age 88 of Wymore passed away on June 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born between Blue Rapids and Waterville, KS on August 10, 1933 to Lew and Gloria (Ewing) Wentz. She was a graduate of Wymore High School. LaRue was united in marriage on January 31, 1949 to Woodrow Norris. Woodrow passed away in 1960. She was married to Harold “Perk” Ellis on August 29, 1972. LaRue worked as a custodian for the Southern Elementary School, but she was more than just a custodian. She made sure each child had clean clothes, combed hair, and a Toothfairy pillow to take home when they lost a tooth. She devoted many hours crocheting, crafting “Letter People,” and patching clothes for the school kids. LaRue was a member of the Anderson Post #25 American Legion Auxiliary, a 4-H leader, and a member of the Wymore Fire Alarms. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, quilting, and bird watching. Her family was her pride and joy and she loved hosting all the holiday gatherings at her home.

Those left to mourn her passing are her children, Jodi (Rich) Dorn, Judy (Greg) Eichelberger, Eydie (Fred) Weyer, Beth (Gene) Ackland, and Robyn Sejkora; stepsons, John (Ana Liz) Ellis and Marv (Lorie) Ellis; grandchildren, Rich (Donna) Dorn, Amy (Arron) Mason, Tamara Eichelberger, Josh (Jackie) Eichelberger, Lindsay (Josh) Lehechka, Daniel (Amber) Weyer, Jackie (Isiah) Herman, Nikki (Matt) Snow, Jerra (Matt) Murphy, Michal Chaplin, Parker and Nicole Ackland; Ryleigh (Ryan) Burns, Keegan Sejkora, Ristyn Steffensmeier, Holly (Nathan) Lancaster, and Tyler (Steph) Ellis; great-grandchildren, Sara (Kevin) Sturm, Brielle Dorn, Stormy Rains, Dakota Wachsnicht, Savannah Mason, Summer Schroedl, Barrett and Duke Eichelberger, Cole and Emerson Lehechka, Keira, Aden and Taygen Weyer, Owen and Quinn Wroughton, Isiah Herman, Shay, Malia and Tommy Snow, Ayla, Eden, Jude and Zeke Murphy, Maxwell Burns, Kinslea and Adalynn Lancaster, and Maci and Piper Ellis; great-great-grandchildren, Westen, Ava, and Dakota Sturm and Sterling and Stella Siefford; beloved cat and companion, Shadow; sister, Betty Jones; several nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lew and Gertrude Wentz and Gloria and Gloyd Zook; husbands, Woodrow Norris (1960) and Perk Ellis (2009); brother, Duane “Weasel” and wife, Freddie Wentz; and brother-in-law, Willard Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Matt Murphy and Kent Mann officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. A memorial has been established to the St. Labre Indian School, 112 St. Labre Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59003 and the Alpha Christian Children's Home, PO Box 727, Perry, KS 66073-0727. Sign LaRue's online register book and view her video tribute when complete at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.