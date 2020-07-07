× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret J. Beyer

Margaret J. Beyer, 86, of Beatrice, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born on October 17, 1933 at Beatrice and graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School of Beatrice in 1951. She married Marvin C. Blaser on September 14, 1951 in Colorado Springs and they lived in Des Moines. They moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1979. Margaret worked as a supervisor in the accounts payable department at Macy's in Arizona. Marvin died on October 4, 1992. She married Charles Beyer on June 12, 2004. Margaret volunteered at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, Arizona for over twenty years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice and Holy Cross Church of Mesa, Ariz.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Beyer of Beatrice; sisters, Kathryn Bledsaw of Beatrice, Janice (Keith) Will of Lincoln, and Marilyn Nelson of Maple Grove, Minn.; brother, Richard (Berlita) Grell of Beatrice; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Hazel Howe Grell; her first husband, Marvin Blaser; sister, Eleanor Steffens and husband Wes; brothers-in-law, Harold Bledsaw and Richard Nelson; sister-in-law, Jacque Grell.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst officiating. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign on Monday, July 6, from noon until 8 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

