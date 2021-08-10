Margaret L. Bookwalter

Margaret L. Bookwalter, 97, formerly of Summerfield, KS, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice. She was born November 4, 1923 to August W. and Anna (Bartels) Rinne at Steinauer and she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1941. Margaret moved to San Diego, CA and later returned and was married to Willard Bookwalter on March 25, 1955 at the Salem U.C.C. at Steinauer. She was a member of the Summerfield American Legion Auxiliary, Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. For 34 years, Margaret was a winter resident of Mesa, AZ.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, August and Anna; husband, Willard Bookwalter; and three brothers, Erwin, Elmer and Clarence Rinne. She is survived by several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Salem United Church of Christ, rural Steinauer, with Rev. Eric Biehl officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Wherry Monument Facebook page and also radio broadcast for those choosing to stay in their vehicles due to Covid 19. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Inurnment will be in the Pawnee City Cemetery, Pawnee City. Online condolences may be left @ www.wherrymortuary.com.