Margaret May Spellman Harrold was born in Stamford, Nebraska on December 30, 1924 to parents James W. Spellman and Clarice Barmore Spellman. The family moved to a farm outside of Lorton, Nebraska and then back to a farm on the south edge of Adams, Nebraska. Margaret passed away on December 2, 2021 in Adams.

Margaret graduated from Adams High School in 1942. She taught at Remmers Rural School, a one room school near Pickrell for one year and then went to Peru State College. In the summer of 1945, she worked at the YMCA Camp near Estes Park, Colorado, working as a waitress and going on many mountain hikes, including Longs Peak twice. She loved going to the mountains her entire life. She graduated in 1947 and then taught math at Newman Grove High School for the next 3 years.

Margaret married Allen (Bud) Kinney Harrold at the Adams Presbyterian Church on June 10, 1950. They settled in Newman Grove where his family lived. They had two sons, Allen and William. Bud drove trucks for Wheeler Trucking in Genoa. He died in an accident on October 1, 1959. Margaret moved back to Adams in early 1960 and taught math and Spanish at Adams High School from 1961 until her retirement in 1990. She also was the librarian for a year and spent many evenings selling tickets for football and basketball games at the high school. In 1975, she took classes at UNL and got her master's degree in education. She taught several generations of kids at Adams and always loved hearing from her students many years later.

Margaret was a member of the Adams Presbyterian Church for many years and then attended the Adams Methodist Church for years after the Presbyterian Church was closed. She taught Sunday School classes in the Newman Grove Methodist Church, Presbyterian Church, and Methodist Church in Adams until she had too hard of a time hearing her class.

Margaret loved nature. She was an avid bird watcher her entire life, enjoyed feeding the birds all winter and took many walks through the woods. She enjoyed watching wood ducks on the little pond at the farm. She always took one day off from teaching each year to go watch the sandhill cranes. With her good friends Gail and Rita Porter, she traveled around the country after retirement. Trips to Colorado, the east coast, and to Alaska visiting friends in many other places around the country.

In her later years she was able to live in her own home. Even as her eyesight and hearing were getting poorer, she loved watching baseball and football on TV. She had many friends and neighbors who were wonderful helping her do things around the house and visiting with her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Clarice (Barmore) Spellman, two brothers Richard and Jim Spellman, and her husband Allen Harrold.

She is survived by two sons, Allen Harrold of Overland Park, Kan. and William (Sondra Pohlmann) Harrold of Springfield, Neb., by 5 grandchildren Sarah (Adam) Erickson of Ben Lomond, Calif., Katie (Seth) Worthington of Audubon, Iowa, Robert Harrold of Olathe, Kan., James (Mataya) Harrold of Ely, Nev., and Jessica (Andy Hedden) Edwards of Haines, Ark., by 4 great-grandchildren Sophia Hedden, Henry and Joseph Worthington, and Weston Harrold.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Adams United Methodist Church in Adams, Neb. Interment in the Highland Cemetery, Adams. The body will lie in state Friday, December 10, 2021 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., and at the church one hour preceding the service. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church. A memorial has been established to Adams Methodist Church and to the Freeman Public School Foundation.

