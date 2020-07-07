Margaret Morrow, 88, of Beatrice, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Beatrice. She was born on March 1, 1932 on a farm near Jansen to Conrad and Emma Fangmeyer. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. She attended District 75 country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1949. She worked at the local Co-Op and went on to become the accounting manager at OK Tire in Beatrice. While working in Beatrice she met Kenneth L. Morrow and they were married September 6, 1960. The love of her life, besides her husband, was raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed volunteering at the church and was in charge of funeral lunches for many years. She also liked to sew, read, and do crossword puzzles.