Margaret Morrow
Margaret Morrow, 88, of Beatrice, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Beatrice. She was born on March 1, 1932 on a farm near Jansen to Conrad and Emma Fangmeyer. She was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth. She attended District 75 country school through the 8th grade and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1949. She worked at the local Co-Op and went on to become the accounting manager at OK Tire in Beatrice. While working in Beatrice she met Kenneth L. Morrow and they were married September 6, 1960. The love of her life, besides her husband, was raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed volunteering at the church and was in charge of funeral lunches for many years. She also liked to sew, read, and do crossword puzzles.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth L. Morrow of Beatrice; daughter, Cindy Mittan and her children, Matt (Tory), Angela (Jenny), Greg (Christa), and Anthony (Cody); two sons, Mike (Mary Kay) Morrow and their children, Chelsea Morrow White (Darren), and Joshua and Nolan, and Jeff (Amber) Morrow and his children, John, Haley, Patrick and Ann Margaret; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Elda Guthrie; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Emma Fangmeyer Paul; four brothers and five sisters.
Due to current Covid -19 concerns, private funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Leah Lawson officiating. Masks are required in the church. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday and with social distancing the public is invited to meet at the cemetery. Closed casket visitation will take place at the Fox Funeral Home from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives on Sunday from noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church or the Beatrice Public Library. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.