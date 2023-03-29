Margaret Parisien, 79

Margaret (Schuller) Parisien, 79 years of age, of Tucson, Arizona passed away in Tucson January 30, 2023. She was born on January 16, 1944, in Beatrice to Joseph and Astella (Kostal) Schuller, and grew up around Odell, NE.

Survivors include her brother Joe (Sharon) Schuller of York; and several nephews, nieces and other extended family. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Charles (Donna) Schuller and Bill (Roberta) Schuller; and sister Agatha Schuller.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Odell, NE with Fr. Loras Grell officiating. View additional details about Margaret's Services or leave a memory of Margaret at https://ghchapel.com/obituaries/