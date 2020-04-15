Margaret Plegge

Margaret K. Plegge
Margaret K. (Eagan) Plegge, 95 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born in Axtell, KS on June 17, 1924 to James and Anna (Mitchell) Eagan. Margaret grew up in Axtell and graduated from Axtell High School. She attended teacher's college at College of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, KS and taught school in Seneca, KS for two years. After graduating from beauty school at Joseph's College of Beauty in Beatrice, Margaret married Walter Plegge in 1952. They later divorced. She was a beautician on many different places and had her own beauty shop in Blue Rapids, KS. During the Tuttle Creek Dam Project, the family was forced to move from their farm to a farm near Roca where she had a shop in Hallam. The family moved to a farm west of Beatrice where Margaret had a shop before moving into Beatrice. She married Ed Flott in 1986 and they later divorced. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice and enjoyed dancing, gardening and canning.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Leann Lord of Lincoln; son, Walter “Butch” Plegge and wife Kristen of Camden Point, MO; grandchildren, Alicia Todd and husband Andy, Tiffany Almond and husband Terrance; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, James Lord; granddaughter, Latrice Shaner; and siblings, Dr. James Eagan, Madelyn Rombeck, Mary Jo Wassenberg, Marcella Wenzl, Aurelia Keating, Leo Eagan and Joseph Eagan.
Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery near Axtell with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 P.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.