Margaret Plegge

Margaret K. (Eagan) Plegge, 95 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born in Axtell, KS on June 17, 1924 to James and Anna (Mitchell) Eagan. Margaret grew up in Axtell and graduated from Axtell High School. She attended teacher's college at College of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, KS and taught school in Seneca, KS for two years. After graduating from beauty school at Joseph's College of Beauty in Beatrice, Margaret married Walter Plegge in 1952. They later divorced. She was a beautician on many different places and had her own beauty shop in Blue Rapids, KS. During the Tuttle Creek Dam Project, the family was forced to move from their farm to a farm near Roca where she had a shop in Hallam. The family moved to a farm west of Beatrice where Margaret had a shop before moving into Beatrice. She married Ed Flott in 1986 and they later divorced. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice and enjoyed dancing, gardening and canning.