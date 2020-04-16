Margaret Plegge

Margaret K. Plegge
Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery near Axtell with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 P.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
