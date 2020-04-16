Margaret Plegge
Margaret Plegge

Margaret K. Plegge

Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery near Axtell with Father Robert Barnhill officiating. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 P.M. Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.

