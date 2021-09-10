Long-time Diller resident, Margery Lorraine Keefover, moved to her heavenly home on Sept 1, 2021 at the age of 96. In 2020, she moved to The Village Health Care Center in Broken Arrow, OK, where she was residing at the time of her passing. She was born in Hadley, MN, on February 6, 1925, to Joseph and Florence Nippert. At the age of three, the family moved to a farm near Diller. She attended Diller schools for 12 years and graduated in 1943. In 1945, Margery married John Wesley Keefover and moved to Topeka KS, until 1962 when the family moved back to Diller. She worked at Formfit for 10 years and then at the Beatrice State Developmental Center in the hospital for 17 years. She retired from there in 1989. Margery enjoyed crafts of all kinds, especially sewing and macramé. She enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Arizona with family and friends. She loved spending time with her family.