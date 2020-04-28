× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marian I. Weishahn

Marian I. Weishahn, 86 of Beatrice, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born March 23, 1934 in Jansen to John and Martha (Schwisow) Mees. Marian married Richard D. Weishahn on December 11, 1953. She worked as a dining room aide for the Nebraska P.E.O. Home for 46 years retiring August 22, 2017. Marian was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She enjoyed needlework, cooking and baking.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Richard; daughters, Sharon Wilkins of Omaha, NE, Joyce Cronin and spouse Jim of Maryville, MO, and Lynette Ruhge and spouse Bruce of Omaha; son, Mark Weishahn and spouse Julie of Omaha; grandchildren, Dr. Chelsea Navarrette and spouse Sean of Omaha, Kael Martin and spouse Ashley of Kansas City, MO, Tyson Ruhge and spouse Dr. Laura of Chicago, IL, Andrew Wilkins of Naperville, IL, Jessica Weishahn of Lincoln, Jarret Cronin of Kansas City, MO, Benjamin Wilkins of Omaha, Cassandra Weishahn of Omaha, and Nathan Weishahn of Omaha; 4 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Diane Weishahn of Plymouth; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and 5 brothers.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Timothy Brisbois officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., with the family greeting friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A guestbook is also available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com A memorial is established to the Orphan Grain Train or the Relay for Life. Harman-Wright Mortuary of Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Marian Weishahn , please visit Tribute Store.