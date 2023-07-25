Marian L. Gerwick

Marian L. Gerwick, 93, of Beatrice, passed away on Saturday evening, July 22, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born on March 16, 1930, in Beatrice. She grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1947. Marian married Leland Gerwick on August 1, 1958, at the First Christian Church of Beatrice. She was a member of First Christian Church of Beatrice where she was a member of DAR, Christian Women's Fellowship, and Circle 5. She enjoyed bowling, camping, and waterskiing. Marian was devoted to her family and dear friends.

Survivors include her loving husband, Leland of Beatrice; daughter, Ann (John) Bence of Beatrice; son, Kent (Christine) Gerwick of Highlands Ranch, CO; five grandchildren, Brett (Delaney) Faulder, Nicole Bence (Richard Rosas), Megan Gerwick, Thomas (Emily) Gerwick, and Erin Gerwick, six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Marian Mangus; brothers, Donald (Sondra) Mangus, and Jerry (Donna) Mangus.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Beatrice with Pastor David Bigley officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 P.M. on Wednesday in the church parlor. The body will lie in state on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM at the Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the First Christian Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.