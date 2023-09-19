Marian Pauline (Hertzel) Barnard, 95 years of age, passed away peacefully September 16, 2023 at Beatrice Health & Rehab. She was born September 12, 1928 in Beatrice, Nebraska to William and Barbara Hertzel and remained a lifelong resident. She married Robert “Bob” Barnard and unto this union two sons were born, Dennis and Gary. Marian and Bob enjoyed dancing at various ballrooms in Southeast Nebraska for many years. Later on they enjoyed traveling touring Switzerland, Hawaii, and many states in the US. In 1960 Bob started Barnard Oil Company with Marian as the bookkeeper. Marian was a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries and enjoyed participating in their activities.

Marian was preceded in death by husband, Bob; parents, William & Barbara Hertzel; father & mother-in-law, Lester & Viola Barnard; brothers and sisters-in-law, Paul & Audrey Kuntz, Lamar & Barbara Barnard; and brother-in-law Kenneth Barnard.

Marian is survived by sons, Dennis (Linda) Barnard and Gary (Kathy) Barnard; five grandchildren, Kerri Barnard-Swoboda, Steven Barnard, Jennifer (Jeff) Frerichs, Julie (Eric) Fischer, Tara (Kevin) MacKenzie; thirteen great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Charlene Barnard.

Dennis and Gary along with their families would like to thank Cottonwood Hospice, Home Instead, Homestead House, and Beatrice Health & Rehab for their compassion and excellent care of their mother.

Celebration of life services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Fox Funeral Home with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Closed casket visitation will be on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 from 9:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. A private family prayer service will take place later that evening. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Community Food Bank of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.