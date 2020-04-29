Marian Weishahn

Marian I. Weishahn
Graveside services will be held 1:30 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Timothy Brisbois officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., with the family greeting friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary. A guestbook is also available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com A memorial is established to the Orphan Grain Train or the Relay for Life.
