Marian Emma (Schneider) Wurm, 86 years of age, of Jansen passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on September 17, 1936 on the family farm southeast of Plymouth to John and Emma (Kirchhoff) Schneider. Marian was baptized on September 27, 1936 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church east of Plymouth. Marian attended Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran School and was confirmed on March 26, 1950 by Pastor Marin Helmer at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Her memory verse was Luke 10:42 “But one thing is needful, Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her.” She helped neighbors and also worked in Beatrice. Marian was in the church choir for 8 years. On November 26, 1961, she was married to Lawrence Wurm by Pastor H.C. Schnitker at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Plymouth. For 5 years, they lived on a farm ¼ mile south of Harbine and in September of 1966, they moved to Lawrence's parents' farm 6 ½ miles southwest of Plymouth. Marian was one of St. Paul's Church librarians since 1996 and worked part time at Jefferson County Extension Office from 1997 to 2013. Her hobbies were genealogy, visiting with family and friends, growing African violets, sewing and baking. Marian loved her Savior.