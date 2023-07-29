Marie H. Schoen, 98

Marie H. Schoen, 98, of Adams, died at the Gold Crest Retirement Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023. She was born January 11, 1925 in Beatrice to Henry and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Jurgens. Marie married Arnold F. Schoen at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell on October 13, 1943. She was a lifetime member of Zion Lutheran Church, rural Pickrell.

Survivors include her three daughters, Lavon Behrens of Adams, Linda (Calvin) VanEngen of Lincoln, Doreen (Robert) Wallman of Adams; nine grandchildren, Spencer (April) Behrens, Marshall (Stephanie) Behrens, Grant (Megan) Behrens, Katie Lane, Kelly VanEngen and fiancé Jeff Shaw, Matthew (Lischelle) VanEngen, Melissa (Michael) Denning, Laura (Chad) Fikar, and Jamison Wallman; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-In-law, Anora Schoen of Beatrice; many nieces, nephews and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Jurgens; husband, Arnold Schoen, who died on July 20, 1982; sister, Hilda (Albert) Schuster, brother, Reinder (Dorothy) Jurgens; sons-in-law, Galen Behrens and Terry Pittman; parents-in-law, Henry and Katie Schoen; sister-in-law, Geneva (Wilfred)Parde; brother-in-law, Robert Schoen.

A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Private family graveside service will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pickrell. There will be no visitation. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.