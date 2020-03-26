Marie Jones
Marie Jones

Marie Jones

Marie Gesina Jones

Marie Gesina Jones passed away on March 22, 2020 at Cove House in Lincoln after a brief illness. She was 101 years and 8 months old. She will be missed by her family, but fondly remembered as a giving servant to God's people, faithful in her thoughts and actions, and dutiful to her Lord's work in this world. We are glad she has gone home to her Savior, and is reunited with loved ones who have passed before her.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Wymore. Sign Marie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

