Marie Jones

Marie Gesina Jones passed away on March 22, 2020 at Cove House in Lincoln after a brief illness. She was 101 years and 8 months old. She will be missed by her family, but fondly remembered as a giving servant to God's people, faithful in her thoughts and actions, and dutiful to her Lord's work in this world. We are glad she has gone home to her Savior, and is reunited with loved ones who have passed before her.