Marie Spitsnogle

Marie A. Spitsnogle, age 95 of Beatrice formerly of Odell passed away peacefully on February 27, 2022. She was born on June 17, 1926 to Wilkie and Grace (Poppen) Hogelucht. She attended several area country schools including Good Hope until she was in the 8th grade. Marie was united in marriage to Paul A. Spitsnogle on April 19, 1948. She was a hard worker and farmed alongside her husband. She was a member of Wymore Church of Christ where she was active in the Christian Builders Class. She enjoyed doing puzzles, bowling, and watching Nebraska Volleyball.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Odell Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Church of Christ with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.