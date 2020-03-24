Marie J. Sunneberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marie J. Sunneberg, 90, of Pawnee City, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Pawnee City Assisted Living facility. She was born on September 21, 1929 to Michael and Anna B. (Klein) Ullman at home.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, five sisters: Lillian, Edna, Dorothy, Jeanette, Shirley, and three brothers, Ben, Lyle, and Lester. Marie is survived by her sons Gary (Cindy) of Beatrice, Nebraska, Patrick (Pam) of Pawnee City, and Mark (Karen) of Pawnee City, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, sister Marjorie L. Dorn of Pawnee City, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private family graveside service and interment with Father Jim Shaughnessy officiating. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Memorials to family choice. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com

To send flowers to the family of Marie Sunneberg , please visit Tribute Store.