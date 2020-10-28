 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn Goossen
View Comments

Marilyn Goossen

{{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. (Schmidt) Goossen

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice with Jon Palmquist officiating. The funeral will also be livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page. Interment in the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Wednesday. Family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Senior Center with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marilyn's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News