Marilyn Guenther

Marilyn D. Guenther
You have free articles remaining.
Marilyn D. Guenther, 84 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center Saturday evening, March 7, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1935 in Wahoo to Ernest and Mary (Henrichs) Schmidt. Marilyn married Harlan Guenther on May 24, 1952 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She worked as the secretary at Lincoln Elementary School in Beatrice for over 20 years. Her passion was the children with Marilyn filling the roles of part time counselor, principal, etc. when they were unavailable, and being a mother to her own two sons. She lived in Beatrice for much of her life before moving to an acreage near Wymore in 1990. She moved back to Beatrice in 2008 after Harlan passed away, to the Villa at Flowing Springs. Marilyn returned to Lincoln Elementary School to work in the Foster Grandparents program helping children once again which made her heart grow and flourish.
Marilyn is survived by two sons, Daniel Guenther and wife Kathryn of Topeka and their children Hanna and Kristian, and Michael Guenther and wife Jackie of Flower Mound, TX and their children Jessica, Drew and Kara; brother and sisters-in-law Nelda Guenther of Beatrice, Earl Guenther and wife Jan of Windsor, CO, and Gloria Guenther of Cook; and by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harlan; brother and sisters in law Edwin and Faye Schmidt, Ivan Guenther, Richard Guenther, and by several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Reverend Ernesto Medina officiating. Interment will be in the Diller Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established for Lincoln Elementary School % Beatrice Educational Foundation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marilyn's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.
Service information
10:00AM-8:00PM
708 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
10:15AM-10:30AM
700 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310
10:30AM
700 North 6th Street
Beatrice, NE 68310