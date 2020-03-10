Marilyn Guenther

Marilyn D. Guenther, 84 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center Saturday evening, March 7, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1935 in Wahoo to Ernest and Mary (Henrichs) Schmidt. Marilyn married Harlan Guenther on May 24, 1952 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She worked as the secretary at Lincoln Elementary School in Beatrice for over 20 years. Her passion was the children with Marilyn filling the roles of part time counselor, principal, etc. when they were unavailable, and being a mother to her own two sons. She lived in Beatrice for much of her life before moving to an acreage near Wymore in 1990. She moved back to Beatrice in 2008 after Harlan passed away, to the Villa at Flowing Springs. Marilyn returned to Lincoln Elementary School to work in the Foster Grandparents program helping children once again which made her heart grow and flourish.