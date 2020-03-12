Marilyn Guenther

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Reverend Ernesto Medina officiating. Interment will be in the Diller Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established for Lincoln Elementary School % Beatrice Educational Foundation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marilyn's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.