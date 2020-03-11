Marilyn Guenther

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church with Reverend Ernesto Medina officiating. Interment will be in the Diller Cemetery. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 10 A.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the funeral. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the church. A memorial has been established for Lincoln Elementary School % Beatrice Educational Foundation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Marilyn's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.