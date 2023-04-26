Marilyn J. Folkerts

Marilyn J. Folkerts, 74, of Adams, died at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society on Monday afternoon, April 24, 2023. She was born December 29, 1948 in Beatrice and graduated from Holmesville High School in 1967. Marilyn married Gerald Folkerts at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice on June 15, 1969. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell, taught Sunday School for many years, and sang with Sounds of Zion. She was very active in 4-H with Alisa and helped sponsor groups to Washington, D.C. Marilyn and her family had hosted foreign exchange students, one from Denmark and the other from Slovakia. Marilyn was also a member of High Hopes Extension Club. She liked going to flea markets, helping with the Adams Christmas List and delivering produce from the community garden. Marilyn was always helping people in need and enjoyed raising flowers and gardening.

Survivors include her son-in-law, Matthew Knipe of Adams; grandsons, Michael Knipe and Eric Knipe; brother, Don (Malinda) Jobman of Beatrice; twin sister, Marian (Lorentze) DeBuhr and sister, Lynette Jurgens all of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Irene (Thees) Busboom of Beatrice, Evelyn Kisling of Lincoln, Marian Heffley of Bermuda Dunes, CA, and Malinda Buel of Hickman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Anna (Johnsen) Jobman; her husband, Gerald, who died on November 13, 2017; daughter, Alisa Knipe, who died on July 7, 2022; infant son, Greg Folkerts; parents-in-law, George and Sadie Folkerts; sister-in-law, Eleanor (Wilmer) Schlake; brother-in-law, Dennis Buel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, April 28, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with Suzie Oltman and Lisa Dorn in charge. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from noon until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.