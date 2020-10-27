Marilyn J. Goossen

Marilyn J. (Schmidt) Goossen, 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020. She was born on December 2, 1934 in Beatrice to Wilbert and Wilma (Wignall) Maine and was a 1952 graduate of Blue Springs High School. Marilyn and Leo Schmidt were united in marriage on June 1, 1952 until he passed away in 2004. Marilyn married William “Bill” Goossen on August 2, 2008. She had worked at Ralston Bank and at Case-IH in Omaha and had been the manager of the Beatrice Senior Center for several years. Marilyn was a member of the First Mennonite Church and former member of the PEO Chapter in Wymore. She enjoyed bowling, camping, traveling, quilting, working at the Senior Center, playing cards and games, and visiting with family and friends. Marilyn also enjoyed attending the MCC Relief Sales and collecting dish sets.