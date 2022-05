Marilyn Jean (Langley) Camden, 78 of Beatrice passed away April 30th, 2022, in Bryan Health East in Lincoln. She was born on August 6, 1943, to Birnum and Hattie (Rohr) Langley in Beatrice.

Services will be Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Fairbury. The family will greet friends Thursday evening at the Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com