Marilyn Loper, 87, of Beatrice passed away in Lincolnon Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born December 9, 1933 in Great Bend, KS to Elmer and Margaret (Gallon) Buess. Marilyn graduated from Beatrice High School in 1951 and married Willard Loper Jr. on January 7th, 1952. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Alan Loper of Seattle, WA, Jeff Loper and wife Beth of Lincoln; daughter, Diane Hill and husband Bill of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Margaret Buess; husband, Willard Ray Loper, Jr.; brother, Dallas Buess and wife Mildred; daughter-in-law, Candy Loper; parents-in-law, Willard Sr. and Ruth Loper.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Evergreen Home Cemetery, Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. No visitation but a guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Beatrice Humane Society. Harman-Wright Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

