Marilyn Lytle

Marilyn Harriet White Lytle was born on July 26, 1939, and passed away peacefully in the presence of her son and grandson on November 14, 2022, at the age of 83 in Verona, WI. The second of Harry White and Helen Kannow White's two children, she was born in St. Cloud, MN. She also lived in Milaca, MN, Denver, CO, and graduated from Benkelman High School in Benkelman. Marilyn graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in Vocational Home Economics in 1961. She taught Home Ec in Odell and was introduced to Carl Lytle, Jr. by one of the school's lunch ladies, Carl's mother Helen. Carl and Marilyn were married in 1963 and lived in Lanham where Carl owned the grocery store. Their daughter Carlyn Sue was born in 1969. They bought a grocery store in Odell in 1969 and moved to Odell in 1971. Their son Patrick Harry was born in 1972. Marilyn worked for the USPS for 25 years and retired as the Postmaster in Odell. Marilyn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, various Odell community organizations, Gage County tourism groups, and was a board member for the Old West Trail Center. She also had a passion for volunteering with Beatrice Community Players and helped with costumes for at least 46 productions spanning from 1988 to 2010. She loved to sew and helped several 4-H members with their projects. She also was very interested in genealogy and kept boxes upon boxes of family history.