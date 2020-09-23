 Skip to main content
Marilyn Pfeiffer
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice with Pastor Paixao Baptista officiating. Masks are required at church. Burial will be in the Bethel Cemetery south of Wymore. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet relatives and friends on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. A memorial has been established to the Children Research Center www.foxfuneralhome.net

