Marilyn Zimmerman

Marilyn M. Zimmerman

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell or Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Pickrell with Ervin & Lois Meints and Arden & Roxanne Dorn in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net

